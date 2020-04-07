Harry Styles sells merchandise to raise funds for Covid-19 Relief

WENN

The One Direction singer launches a special t-shirt design to raise money for coronavirus relief and urges fans to stay home during the global pandemic.

Pop star Harry Styles marks World Health Day with the launch of a special t-shirt to raise funds to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The "Adore You" singer unveiled the design on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with the top featuring a message pointing out to their homes the need for people to isolate themselves whenever possible to decrease the infection rate during the ongoing pandemic.

White T-shirt features black text printed in capital letters, with the front reading, "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other."

"This shirt fights COVID-19," he continues on the back, adding, "Treat people with kindness."

In a statement, Styles reiterates the need for social estrangement and writes: "At times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you can help, please donate where you can. 100% of the benefits of this shirt will go to fight COVID-19. "

"Stay home, isolate and protect each other. TPWK (Treat people with kindness)".

The shirt is available as part of Styles' official merchandise collection on their website and retails for $ 26, benefiting the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Meanwhile, several stars have shared their gratitude with essential staff in online messages to celebrate World Health Day.

"I actually come from a family of health workers," he revealed.Joy"actor singer Matthew Morrison in their online publication. "My parents were both nurses. I know the time, the struggles, the personal sacrifices it takes to take on that job. And I just want to offer my support, love, and encouragement to all of you who are on the front lines of this crazy moment where We are now. Everyone risks their own lives to help others. I know that's the job, but I don't think anyone has signed up for this job. "

"So thanks from the bottom of my heart for doing your job in these crazy times. I really, really appreciate you. Be careful."

And model / actress Molly sims and singer Ally Brooke They have given special greetings to staff members at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where they have both witnessed their hard work firsthand.

"Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and technicians for what they do in Cedars-Sinai," said Sims. "You took care of my mother in a very dark moment, when nobody could diagnose her. You were there for her, my family, my brother, my friend …"

"And now that we are in this crisis, I thank you even more for being on the front line. We love you, we appreciate you and I am glad that there is a day to celebrate it."

Brooke added: "You guys are so amazing and loving, and you do so much. I remember when I went to the hospital last year because of a very bad pain I was having, you were very caring, patient and kind to me."

"Thank you so much for all the work you are doing, especially now …" he continued. "You are so powerful and wonderful, and you deserve nothing but love, respect, kindness and so many good things."