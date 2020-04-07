Halle Berry Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Killer Curves In Selfie Bed While Wearing Boxers Ellen DeGeneres

Halle Berry has given people plenty of reasons to follow her on Instagram: a sweet photo of kids, sexy workout videos, and legendary-style inspirational photos that often go viral, and not forgetting encouraging messages.

This week, Halle delighted fans with a sexy selfie in bed wearing a tight white T-shirt and a pair of Ellen DeGeneres underpants.

The 53-year-old fitness enthusiast used the caption to say that this was her 25th day in quarantine and that she has nothing to do.

She wrote "Chillin,quot; in my # Ellen’s, waiting for my next appointment. # QuarantineDay25 😂 ".

A fan said to him, "Hello, beautiful Halle Berry, I hope you stay safe and healthy." Sorry, Halle! Stay hopeful. Nothing good or bad lasts forever! Even on a cloudy day, the sun still shines!

A second commenter stated: “Today, I did 65 weeks of physical exercises. Take good care of yourself and your children, Miss Halle Berry.

This follower shared: “Right, absolutely nowhere to go! Ah, the chill is perfect. —One of the most beautiful women alive, good luck. ”

A fourth sponsor suggested: “Come party with us at Club Quarantine with D-Nice. You are our unofficial leader. 😂🤗 Congratulations on delivering that first cut … MAIN !!! We are celebrating virtual but really celebrating when this is over. 🥳 "

Another social media user shared, "So you're going to be bad until you're 75 or whatever, uh … if you're right, it's my fault." I hope you're safe and sound. Sending love and positive vibes. ❤️🙌🏻 "

Halle recently posted a fitness-inspired photo with the following message: "Better late than never 😉 – Happy #FitnessFriday! # Quarantine is a bitch! This week has been extra crazy for me … I just delivered the first cut of my movie and directorial debut #Bruised tonight! 🍾 Excited to celebrate, but for now, I want to take it all with you. So tonight, I have something extra special: check out #IGTV for Fitness Friday Classics! These are the My and @peterleethomas' favorite workouts from the past two years. Take a stroll down memory lane, take these workouts on the weekend with us, and get ready to feel the 🔥🔥🔥🔥- most important thing? home, stay clean and stay fit and healthy! "

Halle has become a role model for fitness fans.



