Gulf oil spill still affects wildlife

S T. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A decade after the country's worst offshore oil spill, dolphins, turtles and other wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico are still at grave risk, according to a report released Tuesday.

The fact that the Gulf has not fully recovered "is not surprising given the scale of the disaster," said David Muth, director of the Gulf of Mexico Restoration Program for the National Wildlife Federation, who authored the report.

The April 20, 2010 explosion at the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig killed 11 workers and yielded what the non-profit environmental organization Ocean Conservancy estimated at 210 million gallons (795 million liters) of oil before it was Cover 87 days later.

What followed, Muth said, was the largest restoration attempt in the world, with billions invested or committed to projects to help restore the Gulf and its ecosystem, and another $ 12 billion to spend until 2032. .

"It is an opportunity that we cannot waste," he said, adding that the projects create jobs.

In the report, the NWF said it believes a large part of the money should be spent on restoring the estuary, where freshwater mixes with saltwater from the Gulf.

"Projects that restore wetlands, rebuild oyster reefs, protect important development habitats, and recreate natural patterns of water flow and sediment deposition will help many oil-damaged species. In addition to helping wildlife, many of these projects will help protect coastal communities from rising seas and extreme weather, "says the report.

During a press conference call Tuesday, NWF experts highlighted the plight of some wildlife species that were affected by the spill:

– dolphins. They are still struggling, and many live in oiled areas still ill. About 55 percent had worsening lung disease, 43 percent exhibited abnormal stress responses, 25 percent were underweight, and 19 percent had anemia, according to the report. Dolphins born after 2010 are not as sick as those that were directly exposed to oil, but they are also not as healthy as dolphins born in oil-free areas. Scientists say that recovery of the affected dolphin populations could take decades.

– Kemp & # 39; s Ridley Sea Turtle. Once they faced extinction in the 1960s, sea turtles were largely saved by conservation efforts until the oil spill, which killed up to 20 percent of adult females. Nesting in the years after the spill has fluctuated.

– Birds. About 12 percent of brown pelicans and 32 percent of laughing gulls in the northern Gulf died in the oil spill. Approximately 1 million shorebirds and shorebirds perished.

Scientists estimate that the oil killed or seriously injured "billions, if not billions,quot; of animals, according to a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in 2019. The government declared a fishing disaster. BP says its costs have exceeded $ 60 billion.

In June last year, environmental groups sued to challenge a decision by the administration of President Donald Trump that they claim to weaken the critical safety rules created after the spill.