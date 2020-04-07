Greta Gerwig Remake A Success – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Little woman

Sony

Even before she made an exciting directorial debut in 2017 Lady birdGreta Gerwig had her sights set on redoing Louisa May Alcott Little woman. First, he launched and got the job adapting his favorite childhood novel. Later armed with a new angle and Lady birdWith all five Oscar nominations, she convinced Sony and producer Amy Pascal that she was in charge of the directing work. While the book has been adapted numerous times, including a 1994 Sony version, Gerwig injected a Time & # 39; s Up sensibility about female ambition in a period of repression, anchored by Saoirse Ronan's turn as a woman who She is not willing to give up her dream of being an author, even for the man she loved. The cast included Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, as well as Emma Watson, the latter of whom opened the door to her 118 million collective followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook platforms.

Related story 2019's Most Valuable Blockbuster Movie Tournament by the Deadline: No. 25 & # 39; Hustlers & # 39;

Sony smartly reprogrammed Little woman in the Disney-dominated year-end vacation space Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pic targeted female moviegoers ages 7 to 80, and audiences embraced the film with an A- CinemaScore and critics rated 95% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes. Little woman He went out the door, and the image raised $ 108.1 million national and $ 206M worldwide. He earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for Costume Design.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Sony made Little woman priced at $ 40M, and the study spent a total of $ 70M on global P&A; a third of the cost of production was covered by Sony's co-financing partner, New Regency. The film's $ 208 million in total revenue exceeded the film's global box office and, after $ 152 million in global costs, generated a net profit of $ 56 million.