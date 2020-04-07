Grace and Frankie to host online table for charity this week – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd00b3bb679d9d97746b13949cc9f01ed76%

EXCLUSIVE: Grace and Frankie Production may have been discontinued in its seventh and final season due to the coronavirus crisis, but the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy is back this week with a special live treat for fans and a spotlight on needy seniors. during these difficult times.

I learned that the series directed by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will have an online table read this Thursday to help the Meals On Wheels COVID-19 aid program, although you can make donations right now via the link here.

While other shows have taken a similar digital approach in recent weeks, full-length series Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris are adding some originality. The April 9 presentation will feature an episode from the seventh season not yet aired, as well as a live Q&A then moderated by Kauffman.

Along with Oscar winner Fonda and Oscar nominee Tomlin, fellow G&F Cast members Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry will participate in reading the episode of "The Fallout" written by Kauffman and Morris.

From 5pm. PT / 8 p.m. ET, the whole party can be seen live and directly on Netflix is ​​a Joke YouTube page (LINK HERE) on April 9.

"While we are sitting here scared, insecure and isolated, we wanted to come together and do something good," Kauffman told me of the decision to take the online program in a new way and with a look into the future. "

"All we have is time on our hands and technology at our fingertips", friends The co-creator added that production in Season 7 was temporarily suspended at the end of March 12 as restrictions on large gatherings tighten in the City of Angels. “So we decided to use those two assets to raise money for Meals on Wheels, which brings food to isolated and food insecure older people. They are among our most vulnerable at the moment and they need our help. "

"Our cast is very excited," says Kauffman, founder of Okay Goodnight, about her team packed with superstars. "And Netflix and Skydance have been particularly supportive. As for giving fans a glimpse of Season 7, we thought more people would tune into the new content and hopefully it would be a draw for fans of Grace and Frankie. The hope is: more eyes, more money raised for Meals on Wheels. "

Produced by Skydance Television, which was launched in 2013, Grace and frankie It was one of the first original series for Netflix. Although it's currently on hiatus, like everyone else in Tinseltown, the seventh and final season will still premiere next year, making the series the longest-running comedy in streamer history.

As of last night, there are 6,360 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 147 deaths. Worldwide, the death toll exceeded 78,000, with more than 1.38 million cases.