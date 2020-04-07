Governor Newsom and State Surgeon General highlight emotional health resources for stress relief – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLed07d03032b1fcbdde26a3b2e78e502575%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom spoke Tuesday about the stress and emotional struggles Californians may have during the shelter order in place, pointing to resources for people who are suffering emotionally and physically.

During his daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Governor Newsom teamed up with California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris to reveal a set of behavioral and mental health guidelines that people should consider during the coronavirus pandemic.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"She has been working for many, many weeks to gather the guidance we are presenting today to face these challenges head-on and to be there and reach out to her in this time of great stress and need," Newsom said.

Dr. Harris said that while the priority for citizens has been to take measures such as physical distancing, hand washing, wearing masks, and proper disinfection to curb the spread of the coronavirus, people should also be aware of the emotional cost of the pandemic. .

"But while we maintain our physical distance, our social supports to maintain emotional and spiritual connection are more important than ever for our physical and mental health," said Harris. “The health impacts of the coronavirus go beyond infection and COVID disease. It is important to recognize that the pandemic-related stress many are feeling right now, compounded by economic stress due to loss of wages, jobs and financial assets, in addition to school closings and sustained physical distancing, may trigger the response. to biological stress that also has an impact on our health and well-being. "

Harris said such stresses can trigger changes in sleep or appetite patterns, anxiety, anger, increased substance use or substance abuse and domestic violence. Other physiological effects of the stress response may include headaches, digestive problems, high blood pressure or high blood sugar, and exacerbated asthma symptoms.

Harris said the State of California website COVID-19 features a section on stress management, which includes stress playbooks for individuals and care providers. The website also has a series of guidelines for emotional health and lists of hotlines for issues such as substance abuse, domestic violence, suicide and family support.

Newsom said there are currently 15,865 cases of coronavirus in California, an increase of 10.7 percent from Monday. A total of 2,611 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 4.1 percent from Monday. The figure includes 1,108 patients in the ICU, an increase of 2.1 percent.

There are 397 people who have died in California of coronavirus, according to John Hopkins University & Medicine.

Newsom said the latest data on cases and hospitalizations show that the measures being taken in the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus are taking effect.

"These are not the double-digit increases we were seeing in hospitalization rates or ICU rates that we saw even a week or so ago. That does not suggest by any stretch of the imagination that we will continue to see these declines. It's just to reinforce the importance of maintaining physical distance and continuing our stay-at-home policy that has helped to bend the curve in the state of California, "Newsom explained." But that curve continues to increase, just not on the slope that it originally was. was projected without the type of interventions, these non-pharmaceutical interventions such as physical distancing have provided us. "

Secretary of State for Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly suggested that success in flattening the curve may be delaying the arrival of

"We know that curvature or flattening of the curve does two things: it means that our peak goes down, but it also goes further," said Dr. Ghaly.

He said the increase in COVID-19 cases would likely come "around May or the end of May in particular."