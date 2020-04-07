Governor Abbott Says Mitigation Is Working, 30 Texas Patients Trying Hydroxychloroquine Treatment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Mitigation efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Texas are working, according to the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Debbie Birx.

She told Governor Greg Abbott about the positive news after analyzing the data collected over the past few days, and shared it with reporters.

"She said we are getting closer to starting to turn the curve, but she also made it clear that if we left it now, all of our efforts that have brought us to this point will have been in vain," Governor Abbott said during a news conference. the Monday in the afternoon.

Abbott also mentioned what he called "interesting events happening in the state of Texas regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine," a medication that is generally used to treat malaria.

Recently, President Trump has lobbied for the use of a coronavirus malaria drug, despite any medical evidence of its effectiveness.

But, according to Abbott, 30 patients in a Texas nursing home who tested positive for COVID-19 undergo testing for hydroxychlorine treatment.

"They are on their second day of this trial regimen that lasts for several more days," Abbott said, "and we will let you know how or not this medication is helping these patients at The Resort at Texas City."

The governor also has positive news for Texans struggling financially due to the pandemic.

"Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said states should start receiving funds from the federal government around April 24, that will help respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19," said Abbott.

Texans will begin receiving direct deposits next week.

Mnuchin said the government is working to bring money to the states for the increase in the amount of unemployment benefits and spoke about the economic recovery program. The program will provide $ 2 million in loans to small businesses in Texas, as well as the paycheck protection program that helps businesses maintain payroll and loans of up to $ 10 million.

Governor Abbott also spoke about travel restrictions during the pandemic.

"We maintain travel restrictions on people who can fly to Texas from what are considered COVID-19 hot spot areas: New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, and the three-state Area around New York, as well as Detroit and Chicago,quot; , said. said. "On top of that, we announced last week that the Texas Department of Public Safety was going to start stopping vehicles that had crossed the Louisiana-Texas border and providing them with information about anyone coming from Louisiana who is not exempt should be quarantined during 14 days ".

There are currently 5,492 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources