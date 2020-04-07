Governor Abbott orders the closure of all state parks and historic sites – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to continue social distancing practices, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the temporary closure of all state parks and historic sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday morning when confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise across Texas. The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission are targeting the closings.

State parks and historic sites are expected to be closed starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice, the governor said.

"Social distancing is our best tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," said Abbott. “The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by avoiding the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to remain at home, except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these practices of social distance, we will overcome this challenge together. ”

Abbott has continued to urge residents to stay at home unless they have to leave for essential activities like shopping for food or for health reasons.