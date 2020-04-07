Gordon Ramsay faces eviction from neighbors after isolating himself from the coronavirus in Cornwall

Instagram

Angry villagers threaten to harass judge & # 39; Masterchef & # 39; and his family outside their £ 4 million vacation home, as they fear the celebrity chef is at risk of spreading COVID-19 in the neighborhood.

As the judge of "Kitchen master"Y"The best chef" Gordon Ramsay It must have been used to fire. However, it has now found itself on the receiving end of people's rejection. The British chef faces eviction from his neighbors after he and his family are isolating themselves from the coronavirus at their £ 4m holiday home in Cornwall, on the north Cornish coast.

According to The Sun, angry villagers threaten to remove Gordom and his family from the family home, as they fear that the family, who moved from their primary residence in London, may risk spreading COVID-19 in the neighborhood. A large number of coronavirus cases have been reported in the capital.

These local people voiced their opinions on a Facebook group called Shouldn't Be Here. They threaten to expose Gordon's address if he doesn't leave. "The big bastard should take himself and his family out of Cornwall," said one person.

Others accused the 53-year-old Scotsman of ignoring the government's advice by not staying at his primary location. One stated, "He's hanging around the stores like nothing's wrong. He's been through pool engineers. There's no defense at all." Another complained, "The second rich home runs think that gaining a few pounds means they are immune to the virus and any rule. They are arrogant at best, this has shown how bad some of them are."

Gordon has spent his time filming virtual cooking classes while locked up. He called the situation "a living nightmare" and complained about having to cook every day for his "hungry" children, comparing himself to a kitchen porter.

"Being trapped in my house with these five voracious children is a living nightmare," he shared. "Can you tell me when this will all end? Every day is the same. I'm the resident doorman in the kitchen, working my fingers to the bone."

Prior to this, Gordon faced a backlash after firing 500 of his restaurant employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. Defending himself, he then turned to Twitter to respond to criticism: "Clearly, you have never run a business, and yet, in these very difficult times for everyone, you hide behind your pathetic tweets, keep it! !! Cheap shots over and over again from a selfish and bitter critic!