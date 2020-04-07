Germany wants to track coronavirus outbreaks with smart watches – BGR

Germany is looking to analyze data from smart watches and fitness devices to track the emergence of new outbreaks of coronavirus in the country.

Pulse, temperature and sleep data would be collected anonymously from participating citizens to map the possible spread of new COVID-19 hot spots in the future.

Germany has carried out extensive tests of coronavirus, allowing it to keep the number of deaths under control compared to other European countries and the USA. USA New detection measures may be required to relax social distancing measures.

With more than 103,000 cases as of Tuesday morning, Germany has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States, Spain and Italy. But Germany's management of the new coronavirus outbreak is notable for the low number of deaths compared to other regions. Germany's nearly 1,900 COVID-19 deaths at the time of writing put the country in 10th place for deaths from coronavirus.

The explanation for Germany's success in keeping the death rate low is comprehensive evidence combined with extreme measures of social distancing. Implemented early, the testing protocols allowed Germany to catch coronavirus patients earlier than others. As a result, patients with COVID-19 were isolated and treated earlier than those in other countries. The extensive testing campaign also explains why Germany's total cases increased to more than 100,000 in about a month.

However, Germany does not stop with its extensive attempts at COVID-19 detection, as the country launched a program that allows the collection of data relevant to the coronavirus with the help of portable devices such as the Apple Watch.

The purpose of the study is to collect a large number of participants' health parameters arranged in an attempt to detect signs of new COVID-19 outbreaks as they occur. This type of evaluation can play an important role once the restrictions of social distancing are lifted.

The application is available on watchOS, Wear OS and other devices that work with the App Store and Google Play. The app will collect various data points from smart watches and physical activity trackers, including pulse, temperature and sleep data. Smart watches can't measure a person's temperature, but users can manually enter such data into health apps, by the way, here is a quick way to control your fever on iPhone.

Changes in temperature and sleep patterns may be indicative of the presence of an illness. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, and dry cough. Having access to multiple data points for various regions in Germany could provide valuable data for epidemiologists looking to contain future outbreaks. The results will be represented on an interactive map, Reuters The authorities could assess the risk of new outbreaks.

"If the sample is large enough to capture enough symptomatic patients, that would help us draw conclusions about how infections are spreading and whether containment measures are working," said Lothar Wieler, director of the Robert Koch Institute. The institute coordinates the German coronavirus response.

The Corona Data Donation app, developed by German clothing startup Thryve, will not collect personally identifiable data. Users will need to record their zip code, age, gender, height, and weight before trackers begin to monitor health parameters.

