Gary Bettman: NHL needs more information before they can make decisions about the 2019-20 season

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday that it will be a while before the league can determine whether the 2019-20 regular season should resume.

"We will all have to wait until we have more information, perhaps in the coming weeks before we can make any decisions," Bettman said in an interview with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports. "I think there is too much uncertainty right now. Hopefully we will all know more by the end of April."

Bettman told Tirico that a conference call on Saturday between the leaders of the major sports leagues in North America and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in which the leagues were informed about the COVID-19 pandemic, did not provide clarity.

Bettman said the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 gives the NHL a bigger window to end the season. He said he is exploring all options after pausing the regular season on March 12, and reiterated Tuesday that nothing has been ruled out.

"It will largely determine what we do based on how much time there is because we have the next season also to focus and the health of both countries (the United States and Canada)," Bettman told Tirico.

Bettman emphasized the importance of fairness, especially if the regular season cannot be completed.

"We have problems about whether we can play the playoffs about who comes in," he said. "We have to deal with the lottery and draft pick order, so the best and the easiest thing would be to sometime complete the regular season and then make the playoffs like we normally do." However, Bettman acknowledged that "it may not be possible,quot; to play the remaining games of the regular season.

Moving games to neutral sites is one of the options NHL is considering to maintain fairness, in case some markets ease social distancing requirements before other markets.

Bettman has been consulting with the NHL Players Association, saying the teams would need a couple of weeks to get back in shape. He added that the NHL can play until the summer.

"When we come back, we have to make sure we do nothing to jeopardize the players in terms of their ability to play and make sure they are ready for the game and that everything is in the equation," Bettman said.

Another question is how good the quality of the ice will be in the summer, especially in markets like Arizona, Florida and Las Vegas. That is the least of his problems, Bettman said.

"We can handle ice making in any condition because our buildings are so good and our ice making capabilities are so good. Ice will not be a factor," he told Tirico.

When the return of sports is allowed, Bettman said, the league will be ready to start, and health will be its primary focus.

"When we have the opportunity to play in some way, then we will be prepared to execute what makes the most sense under the circumstances at the time," he said. "Our first goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy, and we want to get back to playing for our fans and for the love of the game as soon as it makes sense and it's safe to do so."