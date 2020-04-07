Galveston County Nursing Home Patients Trying Unproven Anti-Virus Drugs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, dozens of residents of nursing homes near Houston who tested positive for coronavirus are receiving treatment with an antimalarial drug that is not yet officially approved to combat COVID-19.

Abbott's announcement that hydroxychloroquine was being used in patients in the Texas city nursing home appears to be the first time the governor has mentioned the drug as a treatment since the coronavirus crisis began.

Galveston County health officials announced last week that more than 80 residents and staff at The Resort at Texas City tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Abbott said many of the patients who received hydroxychloroquine were on their second day of treatment.

President Donald Trump has promoted the drug while looking for ways to sound hopeful in the face of the rising death toll and with the worst weeks to come for the US. USA But medical officials warn that it is dangerous to seek unproven remedies, and even those of Trump experts themselves have warned against it.

There have been some limited studies on the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin antibiotic in concert to treat COVID-19, but have not included critical control groups that scientists use to validate the conclusions.

It was not immediately clear who authorized the use of drugs for Texas nursing home patients. The state purchased 10,000 bottles of hydroxychloroquine exclusively for hospital use during the pandemic and has distributed about 500 bottles so far, said Chris Van Deusen, spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services. But he said none of the state supplies were released to residents of the nursing home.

