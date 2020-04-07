Galaxy Z Flip with 5G support may come later this year – BGR

Samsung may launch a Galaxy Z Flip with 5G support in 2020.

It is still unclear if the new Galaxy Z Flip will also support mmWave 5G.

Folding smartphones haven't conquered the world, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is still the best we've seen to date.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Samsung's initial foray into the world of folding smartphones was a disgrace. If you recall, the company in 2019 was forced to delay the launch of the Galaxy Fold after almost all of the units provided to the reviewers failed during testing. Even when the Fold hit stores, it seemed to present more usability issues than it solved.

Fast forward a few months and Samsung really managed to make things better with the Galaxy Z Flip. In stark contrast to the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip opens vertically rather than horizontally and, as a result, gives users a much more natural user experience.

I had a chance to use the Galaxy Z Flip extensively in the past few weeks and to my surprise I was impressed. While I'm still not convinced that foldable smartphones provide a fundamental advantage over current smartphone designs, the Galaxy Z Flip is truly an impressive piece of engineering.

Looking ahead, Samsung is naturally planning to repeat the design and add some additional features to the next-generation version of the Galaxy Z Flip. Up to this point, a new report from SamMobile It conveys that the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip will incorporate 5G functionality. While it was initially surprising to see the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip without 5G connectivity, Samsung is likely looking to keep the price low and battery life reasonable.

There aren't many details in the report, but it does point out that Samsung has been working on a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip and that it could be released as soon as this year.

Assuming the report is accurate, it remains to be seen whether the Galaxy Z Flip will support mmWave 5G, which provides faster data rates than bands below 6GHz. The 5G standard covers both frequency ranges, but not all devices will support both directly from the door. Up to this point, the normal Galaxy S20 does not support mmWave 5G, while the Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra do.

All that said, Samsung's commitment to 5G makes it a safe bet that we'll be seeing a Galaxy Z Flip with 5G connectivity sooner rather than later. Remember the comments made by Samsung's Drew Blackard at the company's recent Unpacked event:

Our vision for the next decade of Galaxy begins with 5G. And we've designed new 5G chipsets that are smaller, cheaper, and energy efficient. 5G will completely change how we communicate, how we play, and how we stay in touch with the world around us.

So is it possible that we will see a 5G Galaxy Z Flip this year? Well, the original Galaxy Z Flip launched in February, but it's unprecedented to see Samsung launch a next-generation version of a device less than 12 months later.

Image source: JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock