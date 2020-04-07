Gabrielle Union reveals what baby Kaavia got from her mom in adorable photos

As it turned out, mini superstar Kaavia is not all Dwyane Wade, and she has managed to take something from her mother, Gabrielle Union.

The talented actress recently took to social media, and posted some adorable photos showing off a new hairstyle.

This time, Gabrielle has decided to flaunt her natural hair while posing with her 17-month-old daughter, Kaavia. It was obvious that the mother-daughter duo have the same pretty curls.

Gabrielle captioned the photos: "Look @kaaviajames mom has hair like yours!" When I pulled my braids off, she was like 👀🤔 now mom and baby, both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤 #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles. "

Fans rushed into the comment section to congratulate the couple.

One said to the beautiful mom, "I love it. That's your hair for sure. She doesn't take her father for it. I see the whole family likes to wear uggs around the house. 😂😂"

Another supporter revealed: “You are literally mom's goals. Every time I feel like I don't know if I can do this, I draw strength and patience from you. You are a role model. You're making me feel a lot better by taking my braids off in a few weeks. "

This follower stated, "Kaavia not even two, and she's already stunting the girl. So adorable 😍 who else has baby fever quarantine? ❤️ Christmas in April! Two hotties! I love it !!!"

A sponsor shared: “Your natural beauty is EVERYTHING! If it DEFINITELY encourages me to keep shaking my natural beauty 🙌💯😍🔥❤️, it looks like "Ooo yes! Let me run my fingers through it, Chile! 💗"

In a recent interview, Gabrielle, who was unapologetic, spoke about the importance of black hair being represented in the entertainment industry: “I was doing a project, and with the character, the producers were thinking about what they wanted to do for her hair. And they said: She is beautiful, sophisticated and professional. I thought, well, I want to wear braids. And they said: Well, I mean, she is a beautiful, sophisticated and corporate America. I answered yes, and specifically I want turns. And they went on to say: We really want it to look more polished. I said, don't you really understand what we're talking about here? "

