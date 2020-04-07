French Montana fears Young Chop will be killed if he doesn't get help

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Writing on the Wall & # 39; expresses concern about the Chicago-born rapper and record producer, who has protested other hip-hop stars on social media.

Up News Info –

French Montana apparently he has found out Young CutletSocial media protests against other hip-hop stars, which at one point left him nameless. Although he did not specifically respond to the 26-year-old's attack on him, hitmaker "Unforgettable" expressed concern about the recent behavior of the Chicago-born rapper and record producer.

Accessing his Twitter account on Monday, April 6, the Moroccan-American star said that Chop needs help or that his life is in danger. "It's sad to see this fake a ** s ** t! The young shop needs to be in a mental institution," she said of the 3hunna member's alleged problem.

French continued: "It's only a matter of time until someone takes his life. All you are going to see is #rip … and a lot of fake shit!" He continued to implore those close to Chop, "if anyone cares about that man, go grab him and take him somewhere …"

<br />

While in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chop has ruined a group of rappers for an unknown reason. He once called French one of the rappers "terrifying", along with people like meek mill, little Wayne, French Montana, 21 wild Y Cassidy.

Chop specifically addressed Meek when he posted on Instagram a video of a comedian roasting the "Ima Boss" spitter. He wrote in the legend of the now-deleted post, "In this scam as n *** a, making them believe that n *** a @meekmill gets Jay Z D ** k out of your mouth p ** * y".

He also claimed that he angered rapper "Tupac Back" for sleeping with his girlfriend. "In a real fucking @MeekMill crazy because his bitch sucks my mother's ass, that's why he's mad at me," he wrote on Twitter. Chop didn't mention which of Meek's girlfriends he was referring to, but made it clear that "it wasn't Nicki Minaj"

Apparently, Meek had a similar opinion with French about the Chop problem, as he later replied on Twitter: "He obviously has some mental issues. You guys are gassing so much that you just ignored him! I've been getting hit from him for years I hope to recover. "

Chop also infuriated 21 Savage after saying on Instagram: "Run no more @ 21savage this nigga to h ** lol thanks for the p *** y promotion." 21 answered Chop's question: "Make sure they go get his tape when he falls because he needs influence and pray for him because he lost his mind."

After his social media fight with 21, Chop was reported to have been involved in a shootout with the Atlanta rapper's thugs. On Saturday night, April 4, a group of men reportedly stopped at the record producer's house to warn him, prompting him to search for his gun. In a video that went online, Chop was seen topless and stepped out onto his front porch before shooting them.

Chop then addressed the incident on Instagram Live on Sunday. "Hey, they need to go hire more shooters, bro," he taunted his enemy after showing pictures of the broken glass in the car. "Seriously, brother. You all fired and were not hit, brother."