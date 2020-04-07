Fox sells $ 1.2 billion in debt – Deadline

UPDATED with closed sale

Fox Corp. said it completed the sale of $ 1.2 billion in promissory notes and will use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Companies are raising cash at a rapid rate like a savings egg against the harsh economic impact and unknown duration of the coronvirus.

Fox announced the sale of two $ 600 million trranches in senior notes on March 31.

Earlier Tuesday, Fox said the COVID-19 spread could have a material adverse impact on his business. It is the latest in a series of companies that officially declares the risk of economic closure for their business and raises money to overcome difficult times.

Comcast, Disney and ViacomCBS have recently leveraged the debt market for, respectively, $ 6 billion, $ 4 billion and $ 2.5 billion. With Fox, that's almost $ 14 billion in ten days. Discovery withdrew a portion, $ 500 million, from a revolving line of credit to make sure it was available. AMC Entertainment reduced all of its outstanding balance at two facilities, here and one in the UK.

Fox said in a filing with the SEC that he expects the offer to close on April 7. It is selling two tranches of senior notes for $ 600 million: one, with notes of 3,050% due in 2025, and one of 3,500% due in 2030.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book managers for the offering.