Fortune Feimster Brings Milk Shake to The Funny Dance Show

Fortune feimster can teach you, but she will have to carry!

The comedian will compete in tomorrow's new episode of The Funny Dance Show, and in this teaser clip, she reveals it won't boil down to anything more than Kelis& # 39; iconic song "Milkshake,quot; during the solo round. Apparently, the song choice was easy for Feimster.

"My inspiration was that I love smoothies. And I love ice cream. And I love bringing guys out on the patio," he explains in the essay.

As Feimster practices his movements with the help of numerous male dancers, requiring him to "touch many guys," something he says he hasn't done much in his life, he realizes that his sex appeal needs some work.

"You have to be sexy when you dance! That's part of it," Feimster says in the clip before joking, "I'm really going to have to work on my sex … just sex in general, I have to work."

Feimster Team Captain Heidi Heaslet She finally visits her, and she's thrilled to hear the comedian's planned approach to the dance.