Formula 1 extends equipment shutdown period amid coronavirus

The original two-week period when teams are unable to work on car development has now been extended to more than a month amid the wait for the F1 2020 season to begin.







Formula 1 has extended its mandatory factory closings for teams for an additional two weeks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual closing period had already been advanced since August after the start of the season was indefinitely delayed and extended from the normal 14 to 21 days.

Now, a new agreement between the teams, F1 and the FIA ​​has seen the closure lengthen again, this time for 14 days to 35 days in total.

"Following the unanimous approval of the Formula 1 Strategy Group, the Commission and all teams, the World Motor Sport Council has ratified by electronic vote the decision to extend the closing period of Formula 1 from 21 to 35 days, to be taken in March, April and / or May, for all competitors and power unit manufacturers, "read an FIA statement.

"Additional discussions on this topic remain open between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams in light of the continuing global impact of COVID-19."

36:27 It was an Esports special in the last Sky F1 Vodcast when Ben Stokes, Alex Albon and Johnny Herbert joined Simon Lazenby after the Virtual GP. It was an Esports special in the last Sky F1 Vodcast when Ben Stokes, Alex Albon and Johnny Herbert joined Simon Lazenby after the Virtual GP.

Three teams, McLaren, Racing Point and Williams, have announced that some sections of the staff have been suspended, and the respective drivers of the trio took pay cuts.

F1 teams have held a series of meetings in the past few days to discuss ongoing cost reduction measures and plans for when the season resumes.

All races were postponed or canceled until mid-June, but F1 remains hopeful of a season of at least 15 grand prizes once the race resumes.