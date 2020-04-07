Former President of Ecuador convicted of corruption charges

Correa was among 20 people, including his vice president, Jorge Glas, accused of accepting $ 8 million in bribes in exchange for public contracts from 2012 and 2016. The former president left Ecuador three years ago and his sentence, which can be appealed, leaves him subject to arrest if you return.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court banned Correa, 57, from politics for 25 years.

The trial was closely followed in Ecuador and the verdict is likely to affect not only the presidential elections scheduled for next year, but also the political landscape in the coming years. Correa denied the charges, describing them as a form of political persecution aimed at preventing him and his allies from running in future national elections.

After leaving office in 2017, he moved to Belgium and promised to withdraw from politics, but has since changed course. Saying that he felt compelled to "regain homeland," Correa expressed his interest in running for office in 2021, which his conviction, if so, would avoid.

"Correa is, paradoxically, the most popular and most rejected political figure in Ecuador," said political analyst Rafael Balda. His presence on the ballot would elevate his political party, now known as the Citizen Revolution Movement, but even his campaign on his behalf would make a big difference, Balda said.

The case stemmed from an investigation initially known as Arroz Verde, or Green Rice, after the file name found in an email sent to a former assistant to Mr. Correa. The file, revealed by online publication Thousand Sheets, contained names, amounts and dates of payments made by various companies and individuals to their party's campaigns, prosecutors said.