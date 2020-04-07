Former Gopher star Leslie Knight talks about adjusting to life in Spain during the outbreak – Up News Info

– Spain arrived before the United States when taking COVID-19, and it still is.

Leslie Knight grew up in Hopkins and now plays professional basketball in Spain, which she now calls her home year-round.

He jumped to the basketball page at Hopkins High School, then moved to the Gophers, and finally found a new home in Spain.

"I was really excited because I majored in college in Spanish, so I thought,‘ Wow, if I can combine playing basketball with improving my Spanish, perfect, "said Knight.

She adjusted well, she met a police officer who became her husband, and Spain became her new home.

"We actually got married in 2017, and he's Spanish, he's from Madrid. So I speak it every day. I never thought this would be my life, but it's now and I can't complain," said Knight.

And that has also brought her closer to the genesis of COVID-19.

"We haven't been officially canceled, but it doesn't look good," Knight said. “I was taking the subway with thousands of people every day, going to the gym, thinking it wasn't a big deal. And now I don't even go near the subway. I put on a mask when I go to the supermarket and wear my rubber gloves. Everyone takes it very seriously now. "

They have adapted to new life, if only temporarily.

“(People) avoid each other on the sidewalks, which is not Spanish because here in Spain people are always together. But we are really trying to keep our distance, and you only leave the house for the essentials, "he said.

And he watches over Minnesota, his Gophers, now coached by people he played with and during his days.

“Kelly Roysland is there as an assistant, and she was my bridesmaid at my wedding, and I couldn't be happier for her and Coach (Lindsay) Whalen and Danni O & # 39; Banion, because she was there when I was a player, ”said Knight.

