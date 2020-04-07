Former Demi Moore and Bruce Willis distance themselves socially with their children

It is a big happy family in this house full of celebrities.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people continue to be locked away in their homes, and celebrities are no exception. With familiar names hidden in their lavish digs, fans get a hilarious glimpse into the temporarily idle lives of the rich and famous thanks to social media. In the case of former celebrities Demi MooreY Bruce WillisThey are taking our strange new normality one step further by social distancing … together.

Thanks to the posts about the actress and daughter. Tallulah willisOn Instagram accounts, we see that the Moore-Willis clan is fully buckling up, including important ones, exes, and matching pajamas.

"Neutral Chaotic," Tallulah captioned a group photo featuring her famous parents arm in arm, Demi raising her thumbs towards the camera. Meanwhile, Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss and sister Scout Willis They also appear in the photo, such as a dog wearing the family pajamas.

While it is unclear how long the former spouses and now ex-friends, who were married for a decade before separating in 1998, have spent isolation with their daughters, a source confirmed to Persons"The two exes met during their self-isolation."