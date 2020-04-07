Former Chad president sentenced to life in prison, given temporary prison pardon

Hissène Habré, the former President of Chad who was found guilty of crimes against humanity, was temporarily released from his cell in Senegal.

Habré, 78, was convicted in 2015 of multiple crimes during his leadership in the West African country in the 1980s, including murder, torture and sexual offenses. He was sentenced to life in prison.

His legal team had requested his release, arguing that the risk of his becoming infected with the coronavirus was high in prison.

Senegalese authorities granted him a 60-day release on humanitarian grounds, but will keep him under house arrest for those two months.