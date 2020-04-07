Former Chad president sentenced to life in prison, given temporary prison pardon

Hissène Habré, the former President of Chad who was found guilty of crimes against humanity, was temporarily released from his cell in Senegal.
Habré, 78, was convicted in 2015 of multiple crimes during his leadership in the West African country in the 1980s, including murder, torture and sexual offenses. He was sentenced to life in prison.
His legal team had requested his release, arguing that the risk of his becoming infected with the coronavirus was high in prison.
Senegalese authorities granted him a 60-day release on humanitarian grounds, but will keep him under house arrest for those two months.
"He will return to prison immediately when his permit expires," said a statement issued by the Senegal Ministry of Justice.
Mr. Habré's conviction, in an African court specially created for the occasion, was the expected culmination of years of campaigning by his victims, many of whom testified and some of whom were in court to see him convicted.
After being deposed in 1990 by Idriss Déby, who has been in power ever since, Habré fled to Senegal, where he was tried.
Mr. Habré refused to recognize the authority of the Extraordinary Chambers of Africa, the court that tried him, and kicked and yelled his way to court the first day. After that, he hid his face behind a bulky turban and a pair of sunglasses and said nothing during the trial.
His legal team appealed his conviction, but it was confirmed in 2017.
Senegal's President Macky Sall pardoned 2,036 prisoners on March 27 in response to an appeal by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to release elderly, sick and low-risk detainees to prevent them from Covid-19 plagues vulnerable populations.
But Mr. Habré will have to return to prison.
"Senegal does not have the option to forgive Hissène Habré," wrote Assane Ndiaye, an attorney for the victims of the former president and president of the Senegal League for Human Rights, in a text message shortly after the decision was made public. "And since he is under house arrest, there is in principle no risk that he will not return to prison."
Some of Mr. Habré's victims have long feared that he will be released early.
Clement Abaifouta, who was made to dig graves for his dead cellmates when he was imprisoned under the command of Mr. Habré, argued that the former president was placed in relative isolation in prison and had access to medical care, so he did not there was reason to release him. .