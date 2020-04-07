Food Network prepares quarantine plans with Ina Garten and Guy Fieri – Deadline

Ina Garten, famous chef and star of the long series of Food Network. Barefoot countess, went viral last week when she made a pretty big Cosmopolitan before lunchtime.

"You need a great pitcher because I like to do a lot of cosmos. Who will never pass here? Wait a minute, nobody stops, ”he joked. "During a crisis, the cocktail hour can be almost any time."

Food Network is now discovering how to take advantage of Garten's latest move in the spirit of the age and move it from the digital sphere to television.

"We are brainstorming for her," Food Network President Courtney White told Deadline. "We are asking how we can take that content that people want and how we can approach it in a totally different way. It's been challenging, fun and new from a production and technology lens to discover these approaches."

Garten is not the only Food Network star the Discovery-owned network is talking to about preparing quarantine plans.

He is also working with Guy Fieri on some ideas. Fieri's five-part competition format Tournament of champions, which saw 16 chefs go head to head in a series of challenges using special ingredients and cooking tools and equipment while competing against the clock, released on March 4 and was won by The best chef alum Brooke Williamson.

Fieri has already provided the Food Network with additional content on Tournament of champions, which had been designed to coincide with March Madness, as well as comments on Guy grocery games. White says they are now hatching ideas for their long-running format. Diners, Drive-Ins and dives. "We are talking to him about how he can get creative with that show. Obviously, Guy can't go visit restaurants, but in what way could we approach him? Could he visit restaurants remotely? We haven't clung to a concept yet, but he's a game to experiment with and he's definitely production savvy so doing more with him is something we'll definitely do, "added White.

The station has already begun offering a series of other specials on quarantine issues.

On Sunday, April 5, he broadcast a special with Joanna Gaines, filmed remotely, where the Fixer Upper Star made family favorites like zucchini bread, chili, chocolate chip cookies, and spinach tortellini soup from her own kitchen. The show also gave viewers a peek at their upcoming cooking show for their Magnolia network.

It also broadcast the first edition of Quarantine of The kitchen with Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian working remotely together to cook recipes from their own homes.

White said these programs helped Food Network record its highest scores. "For those shows, it's not motivated by a shortage of premieres, it's actually in the place of premieres that are filmed in the traditional way for something more timely," White said. "Comfort is a word we've been talking about a lot and we feel like we're offering first."

Upcoming titles include Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart, which sees six amateur bakers braving the elements outdoors through four one-hour episodes to hone their baking skills under Stewart's watchful eye. The show, which was shot last summer, will launch on May 11.

Food Network also many episodes of shows like chopped up Y Beat Bobby Flay serving as the nation is blocked by the COVID-19 crisis. chopped up, which aired more than 500 episodes in 44 seasons, was in production when the shutdown occurred, but White said there's a lot in the can already.

White added: "These long-running series are all ahead of the production. When we order those, we order them in bulk and are study-based, so we get them in bulk. So on a day like this, it definitely puts us in an advantageous position. We have premieres that will last us until the end of the year and beyond. ”