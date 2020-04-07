Home Entertainment Floyd Mayweather breaks the silence after the stabbing arrest of his daughter...

Floyd Mayweather breaks the silence after the stabbing arrest of his daughter Yaya

Floyd Mayweather finally broke his silence and addressed the recent arrest of his daughter, Yaya Mayweather.

Mayweather shared video footage of him and his son training in the gym, but it was the legend that seemed to speak to the issue surrounding Yaya.

"He never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best possible father," he wrote.

