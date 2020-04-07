Floyd Mayweather breaks the silence after the stabbing arrest of his daughter Yaya

Floyd Mayweather finally broke his silence and addressed the recent arrest of his daughter, Yaya Mayweather.

Mayweather shared video footage of him and his son training in the gym, but it was the legend that seemed to speak to the issue surrounding Yaya.

"He never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best possible father," he wrote.

Over the weekend, Yaya went viral after she was allegedly arrested in Houston for stabbing YoungBoy's baby mom. Yaya was booked into the Harris County Jail, but appeared to post bail shortly after being detained.

The incident ignited beef among YoungBoy after Kodak broached the subject from prison, accusing YoungBoy of "cooperating,quot; with the police against his girl. But Yaya was asleep at home with YoungBoy at the time and was enraged by the implication that he teased his girl. He repeatedly referred to Yaya as his "wife,quot;.