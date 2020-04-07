Floyd Mayweather admits he's not the perfect father after his daughter Iyanna's arrest for alleged stabbing

Instagram / Twitter

The former professional boxer appears to allude to his daughter's recent issues with the law in his Instagram post after he allegedly attacked her boyfriend's friend NBA Youngboy.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He is not a perfect father and never claimed to be. The former boxing champion apparently defended himself as a father after his daughter Iyanna, also known as Yaya Mayweather, got into trouble with the law for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend. NBA YoungboyHe's a friend.

On Sunday, April 5, the professional boxing promoter shared on Instagram a video of himself training in a boxing ring with his son Koraun. He wrote in the caption, "I never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible," and added the hashtag #DaddyDuties.

Iyanna, who is Floyd's daughter with Melissa Brim, was arrested on Saturday, April 4 after being involved in a fight with her boyfriend's friend, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs. The incident occurred when Iyanna went to Youngboy's home in Houston, Texas, around 1:30 a.m. and faced the woman. Iyanna claimed she was Youngboy's fiancee and told LaPattra to get out of the house before he allegedly attacked her with two knives. The 19-year-old allegedly stabbed LaPattra twice.

The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and underwent surgery. Iyanna told police that she had never met her victim, but that it was caused by the tugging of her hair before the alleged attack. She was arrested and taken to a prison in Harris County, Texas, but has been released after posting bail of $ 30,000.

He is now ordered to remain at least 1,000 feet away from LaPattra Jacobs at all times and if he violates the order, he could face additional jail time. The order specifically stated: "Do not go within 1000 feet of the residence of the Claimant's place of business or of any member of his family. Do not go within 1000 feet of any child care facility or school that the children of the Complainant, if any, can attend. " The judge also ordered that Iyanna not be allowed to possess weapons and that she be prohibited from drinking alcohol or drugs.