Florida Governor DeSantis adds resources for unemployment processing – Up News Info Tampa

Florida: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promises an upcoming executive order exempting from tax collection on small business loans issued under the Federal Stimulus Bill.

Florida's unemployment rate is increasing due to the Corona virus. The current ability to process claims leaves many Florida residents frustrated that they are unable to file new claims due to increased demand. The Governor promises to substantially boost the efforts. As a result, the DEO will process 80,000 claims this week, compared to 6,000. Another important addition is the ability to process paper claims for those residents without internet access.

For more information on unemployment eligibility and to file a claim in the State of Florida, visit their site.