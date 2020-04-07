‘First Monday’ in Canton closed for the first time in 170 years – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The city of Canton has closed the first trading days of the first Monday through the May market for the first time in 170 years

The decision was based on Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-14 that extended social gathering restrictions in Texas through April 30, and the use of CDC projections that have a COVID-19 peak in Texas in early May. .

City leaders said they know that many local vendors and merchants trust this market for their livelihood, so it weighs heavily on our hearts.

Lost income sellers and merchants are encouraged to apply for emergency aid programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

You can click here for links to helpful resources.

Sellers can contact their property owner for more information.

