First 2 Coronavirus Deaths Reported in the MPTF Nursing Home – Deadline

Two residents of the MPTF skilled nursing facility in Woodland Hills died from complications of COVID-19, and four employees tested positive for the virus.

The MPTF reported the first case of coronavirus on March 31 and six more on April 3. "We lost a resident yesterday and a second today," said Bob Beitcher, president and CEO of the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Both residents were male and both had compromised immune systems. The first died at West Hills Hospital and the second in the MPTF's COVID-19 Isolation Wing. Beitcher declined to identify either man, other than saying that one was 81 years old and the other was around 60 years old and had been living with multiple sclerosis for the past 25 years.

"We are all sad," Beitcher told Deadline. “They were both fighters, but they lost this last round. They were both in our long-term care unit for many years, and they lamented not only for their families, but also for their caregivers who knew them so well and cared for them all this time. We think of them as members of our families. I've known them both for quite some time. But as I said before, in a severe flu season we can also lose multiple residents, so we are not used to losing our residents. "

Beitcher said there are six other patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving care in the facility's isolation unit. The four infected employees self-isolate at home.

The two biggest challenges at the moment, Beitcher said, are the shortage of personal protective equipment, such as gowns, masks and booties, and finding enough qualified employees.

“We have amazing nurses who have stepped up and are running the isolation unit, but some caregivers are calling in sick. They are scared and we are struggling with a shortage of personal protective equipment. Even the major hospital chains are struggling for births. "

He added: "It is a challenge. I have spent restless nights wondering when we would get our first case, and then we got it. And now this. It is an emotional challenge, but I am here to lead the team and be focused and positive. I am surrounded by a A team that is strong, resilient and incredibly understanding in every way. I consider this campus to be the property of the industry, and they should be proud to have these people helping. "