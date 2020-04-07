Filmfare Recommends: The Best Jeetendra Movies Where He Played A Double Role

Jeetendra was one of the busiest stars from the 1960s to the 1990s. He was a favorite with producers in the South and spent much of his career in Hyderabad or Chennai filming remakes of the South. He is said to be the Bollywood actor who has done the most double roles. We present a list of the best for your viewing pleasure in this lock.

Jigri Dost (1969)

Director: Ravikant Nagaich

Cast: Jeetendra, Mumtaz, Komal

The film is a remake of the Kannada film Emme Thammanna (1966), starring Dr. Rajkumar. Actress Komal in the film is none other than Poonam Sinha nee Chandiramani. She was crowned Miss India in 1968 and appeared in movies under the screen name Komal. The film had the rural evergreen number Mere des mein, extolling the virtues of village life. Gopi (Jeetendra) is a simple village boy dedicated to his cattle. He incurs the wrath of President Neelkanth (KN Singh) and has to flee. His friend Kasturi (Jagdeep) helps him change his appearance. Circumstances lead him to the house of lawyer Narayan Das (Agha), who mistakes him for Anand (Jeetendra), a young lawyer who was supposed to be an apprentice with him. Gopi falls in love with Shobha (Mumtaz) and Anand falls in love with Indu (Komal), the President's daughter. There is also a revenge plan somewhere that revolves around the president and Anand's father. Thanks to their similar characteristics, the two friends take care of the bad guys and marry their respective boyfriends.

Jaise Ko Taisa (1973)

Director: Murugan Kumaran

Cast: Jeetendra, Reena Roy, Srividya

The film is a remake of the Kannada Bhale Jodi (1970) movie starring Dr. Rajkumar. It shares a plot similar to that of Dilip Kumar's protagonist Ram Aur Shyam (1967). That movie had Dilip Kumar playing twin brothers, here they are merely alike. The film contains the evergreen number RD Burman Ab ke saawan mein jee dare. Vijay (Jeetendra) is a colleague who desperately needs money for her mother's illness. He enters a house to steal the money and is surprised to find another man, Vinod (Jeetendra), who looks exactly like him. Good heart Vinod lends you the money. Vinod later lands at Vijay's house asking for help. Vinod's greedy relatives have made life hell for him and he fears they may kill him. Vijay exchanges places with him and teaches the malefactors a lesson, turning the table over to them. It was a fun watch with Jeetendra outstanding in both roles.

Dulhan (1975)

Director: C. V. Rajendran

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Jamuna

A remake of the Telugu film Sarada (1973), it is a moving story of a woman who loses her sanity after her husband's death and how a stranger helps her regain stability. Radha (Hema Malini) falls in love with Ashok (Jeetendra), a doctor. The duo are getting married in due course. He is dedicated to his patients and on the night of his marriage, he dies in an accident while trying to communicate with an emergency patient. Radha loses her mental balance upon hearing this. She believes that her husband is alive and awaits his return. One day, when a stranger arrives in his village, villagers initially mistake him for a ghost. When she finds out about Radha's condition, she pretends to be her husband to help her. He is married and his own wife, Jamuna, helps him in this kind cause. Radha manages to retain her wit at the end and comes to accept her reality. The film had realistic performances not only from the main actors, but also from the entire cast.

Jyoti Bane Jwala (1980)

Director: Dasari Narayana Rao

Cast: Jeetendra, Waheeda Rehman, Sarika, Moushumi Chatterjee

Dasari Narayana Rao remade her own Telugu language film Katakatala Rudraiah (1978) as Jyoti Bane Jwala. Suraj (Jeetendra) and Malti (Waheeda Rehman) are very much in love and want to get married. However, Suraj dies before that can happen and his father takes a pregnant Malti to a remote area. She gives birth to a son, but her father throws her away and tells her that she gave birth to a dead boy. Malti marries OP Bakshi (Sriram Lagoo) and has a son of his named Arjun who grows up to be a police inspector. After many years, she sees a young man who looks exactly like her late lover and believes she has found her long-lost son. But the young man, Jyoti (Jeetendra) is also hiding a secret. People suspect that he is the ruthless Don Jwala Singh. How Jyoti / Jwala meets her long-lost mother and makes things right forms the crux of the film.

Meri Aawaz Suno (1981)

Director: S. V. Rajendra Singh Babu

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi

S. V. Rajendra Singh Babu converted his own film into Kannada language Antha starring Ambareesh in Meri Aawaz Suno. The film described the link between politicians, police, and criminals quite boldly and sparked controversy when it was first released. Jeetendra plays an honest police officer who leaves his pregnant wife (Hema Malini) to participate in a secret mission. He closely resembles a feared criminal Kunwar Lal (Jeetendra) who is currently locked up. The inspector takes his place in the gang and discovers all the secrets. He is shocked at his life when he learns that prominent politicians, members of the judiciary, and the police force are hand in hand with criminal elements. He gathers evidence to expose them all, but is betrayed at the last minute. Criminals relentlessly torture him and even kill his unborn wife and child in front of him. He escapes with the help of Parveen Babi's character, gathers the evidence, hits the bad guys, and takes them straight to court. The movie leaves you with the question of whether the court will listen to your plea and punish the culprits or whether they will escape without any problem.

Pyaasa Sawan (1981)

Director: Dasari Narayana Rao

Cast: Jeetendra, Reena Roy, Moushumi Chatterjee

Dasari Narayana Rao turned her own Telugu film Yedanthasthula Meda (1980) into Pyaasa Sawan. The film revolved around the father-son bond and showed how a father opens up about his own life to teach his son a valuable lesson. Chandrakant (Jeetendra) is a young man from the middle class. Shanti (Moushumi Chatterjee) is a girl of wealthy parents. They fall in love and marry against their father's wishes. Once, his father publicly humiliates Chandrakant for being poor, and he promises to earn more money than his father-in-law. He works 24/7 to achieve that end, but in the process he begins to neglect his wife. He manages to erect an empire, but learns that Shanti is terminally ill. He cannot save her despite her wealth and regrets not having spent enough time with her. Years later, her son Ravi (Jeetendra) grows up and takes over the business. He wants to expand it further and as a result he begins to neglect his wife Manorma (Reena Roy). Chandrakant finds out about this when he returns from his travels and tells his own story to Ravi, asking him not to repeat the same mistakes.

Farz Aur Kanoon (1982)

Director: K. Raghavendra Rao

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Rati Agnihotri, Raj Kiran

Director K. Raghavendra Rao rebooted his own Telugu film Kondaveeti Simham (1981) as Farz Aur Kanoon. The plot of the film was similar to that of Dilip Kumar-Amitabh's protagonist Bachchan Shakti, who came out the same year. Inspector Ranjit Kumar (Jeetendra) and Bharti (Hema Malini) are a happily married couple. She becomes pregnant but her first child is born dead. Fortunately, the next child lives and the mother raises him as a spoiled child. Ravi (Raj Kiran) resents her father's strict ways when he grows up and approaches criminal elements. Meanwhile, it turns out that the oldest son is very much alive. Ramu (Jeetendra) is as brave as his father. Bharti approaches death when Ravi leaves home forever. Ramu knows her right now and promises to reconcile the differences between his younger brother and his father.

Mawaali (1983)

Director: K. Bapaiah

Cast: Jeetendra, Sridevi, Jaya Prada

The film is a remake of the Telugu Chuttalunnaru Jagratha (1980) film. Ramesh (Jeetendra) works as an industrial manager and puts his affairs in order. Initially he confronts his boss's daughter, Nisha (Jaya Prada), but the two fall in love and want to get married. Initially, his boss has no objection to his alliance, but then he changes his mind and fires him. The industrialist is found dead and all clues point to Ramesh. He is sent to jail and he finds a similar Gangu (Jeetendra). The two team up to fight the wicked and marry their respective girlfriends, Nisha and Julie (Sridevi) respectively. The movie has the funky song Jhopdi mein chaarpaai performed in Jeetendra and Sridevi.

Justice Chaudhary (1983)

Director: K. Raghavendra Rao

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Moushumi Chatterjee

R. K. Chaudhary (Jeetendra) is a renowned criminal lawyer who later becomes a judge in the superior court. It is known for its strict compliance with the law. He becomes an enemy of Shankar Singh (Shakti Kapoor) when he wins a case and, as a result, Shankar's twin brother is hanged. He doesn't know that his college girlfriend Radha (Hema Malini) is alive and has given him a son. The son, Ramu, is a car racer and mechanic and is in love with Rekha (Sridevi). His enemies learn the secret and attack Ramu against his father by spreading lies against RK Chaudhary. Ramu plots his father's ruin, but then, learning of his mother's truth, he clasps his hands and tithes his enemies.

Sarfarosh (1985)

Director: Dasari Narayana Rao

Cast: Jeetendra, Sridevi, Leena Chandravarkar

The film is a remake of Dasari Narayana Rao's Telugu film, Sardar Papa Rayudu (1980). Three criminals killed a Raja during the British era and blame freedom fighter Jwala Singh (Jeetendra). They have given him a long prison sentence and after completing his sentence he seeks revenge. He doesn't know he has a son, Suraj (Jeetendra), who not only looks exactly like him, but is also a strict police inspector. It is Suraj who stands in the way of Jwala's intentions. However, upon learning of Jwala's identity, he helps his father fight the good fight and eventually clears his name. It was Leena Chandravarkar's comeback movie after she married Kishore Kumar, who reportedly became so jealous that she called her every hour when she was filming in Chennai.

Singhasan (1986)