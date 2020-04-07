Fetty Wap was sued for allegedly suffocating and hitting a woman

Instagram

He reportedly made an & # 39; informal comment & # 39; to one of his friends about the party at an after party in Los Angeles in 2019, causing the rapper, who overheard him, to be angry.

Fetty Wap You are facing a legal problem. The rapper was reportedly sued by a woman who claims to have been assaulted by the rapper at a party in June 2019.

According to the lawsuit, the New Jersey rapper "not only strangled her but also punched her in the face" while they were both at an afterparty in Los Angeles. The woman revealed in court documents that she attended the meeting with friends before Fetty was intoxicated with her.

"Over the course of the night, Fetty Wap consumed numerous alcoholic beverages culminating in (Fetty) drinking tequila directly from the bottle. Without any justification or provocation, (Fetty) began to become aggressive and physical towards numerous people, including (her ), "the woman claimed.

The Blast reported that he made an "unexpected comment" to one of his friends about the party, causing Fetty, who heard him, to be angry. The artist approached her before confronting her "aggressively" face to face to threaten her. "Then he pressed his finger to his forehead and pushed his head back hard," according to the site.

Fetty was later said to have grabbed the woman by the neck, strangled her, and shoved her against a window. He also allegedly yelled, "I will kill you." Later, someone tore them apart, but the rapper continued to try to attack her and, at one point, punched her in the face.

After the assault, the woman filed a report with the police, and the case was turned over to the District Attorney. In the lawsuit, he claimed he suffered from extreme emotional distress and "humiliation."

Prior to this, a short clip of the incident went online. The video showed Fetty tapping a phone from someone's hand. At the time, the Los Angeles D.A. office is said to have not investigated this incident. However, they refused to press charges against the rapper for lack of evidence.