Federico Macheda: eleven years after the famous Italian impact on Man Utd | Football news

Federico Macheda scores injury time winner against Aston Villa in 2009

"Machedaaaa!" Martin Tyler's screech said it all. Eleven years later, we take a look at Federico Macheda's famous impact at Manchester United.

The bottom

Having been a youth player in Lazio since the age of 10, Macheda moved to Manchester United in 2007 shortly after turning 16, and signed his first professional contract at Old Trafford on his 17th birthday in August 2008.

Towards the end of the 2008/09 season, Macheda was a reserve team regular, scoring eight goals in eight games, and within eight months of signing an agreement, made headlines on April 5, 2009. against Aston Villa.

Manchester United, in search of a third consecutive Premier League title, was within two points of Rafa Benitez's leader, Liverpool, who entered Villa's game, but with two games on hand with 10 games remaining in the season. .

In a game backwards, Manchester United had taken an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before Villa responded with two of them. Just after Gabby Agbonlahor came 2-1 to Villa at the hour mark, a stunned Old Trafford was introduced to Macheda, replacing Nani.

"Ferguson said just play simple as you know," Macheda recalled. "Just go out there and play."

Ronaldo called with 10 minutes remaining, but just after announcing five minutes of detention time, Macheda stepped forward …

The goal

In the stretch, Macheda shoots Luke Young and Brad Friedel for the 3-2 victory

There is much to love about the infamous Macheda winner. The story, the occasion, the touch, the curl, the stretch, the comment, the celebration; a perfect cocktail for a starring spot in the Premier League years.

Initially losing on the edge of the box to Luke Young, Ryan Giggs fed Macheda just inside the box, back at goal, and Young again breathing down his neck.

His first touch was deft, a Cruyff-style spin to gain a yard on Villa's defender, and his second was immaculate, curving past Brad Friedel in the furthest corner as Macheda stretched, with a slip of a touch.

Macheda walked away to celebrate with her father and family at Old Trafford

United led 3-2, edged Liverpool to top the table by one point with one game in hand, and Old Trafford went nuts. So did Macheda, running to his father and family near the Old Trafford Tunnel in the lower left corner of Stretford End.

"I ran to my father and my family and I went to them and they were celebrating too," he explained. "I think this is the day of my dreams. It was my dream to have my debut and score a goal like that."

The consequences

In United's next Premier League game in Sunderland, Macheda scored just 46 seconds after replacing Dimitar Berbatov, deflecting Michael Carrick's shot home for a 2-1 victory.

Vitally, their two goals earned United four points, which is the exact margin by which they won the title ahead of Liverpool, 90 points to 86 and with a smaller goal difference.

But sadly for Macheda, his career at United had peaked …

The two winners of Macheda's matches gave United the four points necessary to bring Liverpool to the title in 2009.

What became of Macheda?

Macheda would make just five Premier League appearances in 2009/10, scoring just one goal in each of the next three seasons and picking up just 36 appearances in all competitions, as he was loaned across the UK and mainland after injury problems.

He first came a 16-game season at Sampdoria in 2010/11, scoring just once, before a disastrous loan to QPR in the Premier League in 2011/12.

There were also spells in Stutgart, Doncaster and Birmingham City, before his 10 goals in 18 games at St. Andrews earned Cardiff a trade.

Macheda now enjoys a nice spell on the Greek side Panathinaikos

Despite scoring eight of 25 at Cardiff in 2014/15, he was sent to Nottingham Forest on loan in 2016, and decided to start again in his native Italy with Novara.

At just 28 years old, Macheda is currently at Panathinaikos in Greece, where he has rediscovered his scoring touch, scoring 11 in 28 last season and 13 in 25 before the Covid-19 postponed the Superleague.

"I have no regrets. Manchester United was a very beautiful experience for me and I still have many fantastic memories of my time there. Memories that I still carry with me wherever I go," he said recently. Goal.com

"Of course I would have loved to play longer, but I don't regret it because I did my best, I did my best to excel, but as everyone knows, I also had a bit of bad luck with injuries. After that, the club and I went our separate ways and I took my own professional path. "