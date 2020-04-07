Federal Department of Labor Recruitment of Salaries and Hours Investigators – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The US Department of Labor. USA He announced Tuesday that his Wage and Hour Division will hire an additional 45 investigators, including five in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Authorities said the new recruits will join a busy and productive team, which includes 45 new investigators and 15 wage and hour technicians hired earlier this year.

"Now more than ever, the Wage and Hour Division is at the forefront of helping America's workers and employers as we find our way forward in these uncertain times," said Cheryl Stanton, WHD Administrator. "In addition to enforcing longstanding family leave and salary laws, WHD now enforces paid sick leave and the expanded family and medical leave protections provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act."

In fiscal year 2019, WHD raised a record $ 322 million in wages owed to workers. The division also held a record-breaking event of 3,700 outreach events to educate employers and workers alike about their rights and responsibilities in the workplace.