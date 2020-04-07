FBI confiscates computer and cell phone from Denver businessman Brian Watson's home

The FBI carried out a search warrant at the home of a prominent Denver businessman last week as part of a grand jury investigation.

Several agents confiscated a computer and cell phone from the home of Brian Watson, the founder of Northstar Commercial Partners and a former Republican candidate for state treasurer who has been criticized in the past for his business.

"We don't know what the FBI is investigating," said Stan Garnett, an attorney for Watson. “But he vigorously denies that he did anything wrong. The FBI visit was a surprise. "

Watson declined to comment Tuesday and directed questions to Garnett, who said a "handful,quot; of FBI agents visited Watson's home for about an hour on Thursday.

Garnett declined to discuss what was detailed in the search warrant, saying that business at Northstar Commercial Partners was proceeding as normally as possible during the new global coronavirus pandemic.

In an email obtained April 2 by the Denver Post on Tuesday, Watson wrote to family and business associates that FBI agents told him the investigation was about fraud and embezzlement and that it was related to the company's work. with Amazon data centers.

"It goes without saying that he was scared, shocked, and devastated," he wrote in the emotional and lengthy email, in which he repeatedly stated that he was innocent of wrongdoing.

Watson speculated in the email that the FBI may be investigating a "referral agreement,quot; in which Watson paid a friend $ 4,000 a month to investigate large companies that have real estate needs and introduce Watson to those companies. The friend, paid as an independent contractor, introduced Watson to Amazon, according to the email, which said some funds from the deal were funneled back to the sender.

Watson wrote that the FBI may also be investigating a 2019 deal made by two Northstar employees, since he was fired, to which Watson wrote: "He placed a parcel of land in Virginia under contract for $ 96 million and overturned a few weeks later. for $ 116 million, earning approximately $ 20 million behind my back. "

In the email, he said he fired the employees when he found out about the deal and took legal action against them.

Watson called the FBI investigation a "witch hunt,quot; and wrote in the email that he suspected a disgruntled former employee or associate might have reported Northstar to the federal agency.

Garnett declined to comment in the email.

Watson, who narrowly missed an election opportunity as state treasurer in 2018, has previously been accused of business abuse, such as failing to pay vendors, and has faced multiple lawsuits, one in November.

Garnett defended Watson's work Monday.

"People make accusations here and there and sometimes lawsuits are filed, but there has never been anything like this in the past," Garnett said of the FBI visit. "Brian has worked very hard to operate a high level of ethics and integrity and he believes he has."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.