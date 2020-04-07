Fans Notice Jennifer Aniston Has Been Looking At Former John Mayer's Live Instagram

Considering that many nations around the world are currently locked up, people around the world are quarantined in their homes in an effort to help crush the spread of COVID-19. Consequently, there are many who find themselves with much more free time than usual, and Jennifer Aniston is no exception to that rule.

In fact, a new report from E! Online suggested that Jennifer has been searching a lot more on Instagram, particularly on Instagram Live. More importantly, she has been reviewing her ex-boyfriend's John Mayer's GI.

When John was chatting with fans online, some noticed Jennifer's verified account in the comment section. the friends alum shared three emojis of joy. It's not entirely clear what he meant, but fans were listening to John talk about memories of the deceased, Bill Withers, who passed away earlier this year.

Mayer told his fans and followers that Bill was the type of person that almost everything he had to say was useful in some way, regardless of who or when he was talking to.

The singer-songwriter joked that only about 4% of the things he had to say were useful, while Bill always made his words count. Going back to John and Jennifer, the couple dated about 10 years ago, but unfortunately it didn't work.

These days, though, they get along well and are apparently good friends. In February of this year, Aniston and Mayer were seen hanging out at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A source who spoke to E! However, the news claimed that they were not there as a couple.

When asked by Vogue magazine about her romance with the guitarist in 2008, she had nothing but good things to say about him. The star shared that she and John still deeply loved each other. Aniston added that even though they had to suspend him, there is still a lot of love and concern for each other.

Later Jennifer went out and married Justin Theroux, however they parted ways in 2018.



