Facebook Gaming Launches Tournaments: The Verge

Facebook Gaming is launching a feature today aimed at bringing people together virtually as long as they can't physically be in the same place. It's called Tournaments, and it does exactly what it says on the tin.

The tournaments will allow users to create and organize virtual tournaments in a variety of formats, from double elimination to round robin, and it appears to be intended to ease some of the stress of social estrangement. (Interestingly, the tournaments were originally designed for live gaming events.)

The product is intended for all kinds of tournaments, from casual games to high level games. It's also integrated directly into the Facebook Gaming platform, which means creators can host fan tournaments and stream them as well. They can even take advantage of Facebook's fundraising tools to donate any money raised directly to aid organizations.

Tournaments premiere in early access. Twitch and the other big streaming platforms have nothing quite Like this integrated into their platforms, with the exception of Twitch Rivals, although it is aimed at streamers and professionals in the sense that it is only by invitation, and it remains to be seen if they will develop similar features for their massive user, currently locked bases. I wouldn't be surprised to see similar ads soon.

Still, just like the other live streaming platforms it competes with, Facebook Gaming has had a pretty good year so far. According to data from Streamlabs, a provider of live streaming software and analytics, the platform has seen tremendous growth year after year: Its hours have tripled and its hours have doubled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.