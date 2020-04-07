Exclusive to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Unfair to call the footballers of & # 39; easy target & # 39; during the coronavirus | Football news

Solskjaer Exclusive: "For me, football is an easy target sometimes. For me it is unfair to turn to any individual or footballer as a group,quot;

















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says footballers are easy targets and his criticism has been unfair

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that footballers are an "easy target,quot; and it is unfair to call them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soccer has come under scrutiny as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock was quick to highlight the alleged lack of support offered by well-paid players.

Hancock called on top-tier professionals to "take a pay cut and play their part,quot; last Thursday, though Premier League captains were already arguing over how players could help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports & # 39; Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves, Manchester United coach Solskjaer said there is debate about how footballers and clubs can contribute, and he insists that all footballers want to help.

"For me, football is an easy target sometimes," said Solskjaer. "It is unfair to me to turn to any individual or footballer as a group because I already know that the players do a lot of work in the community, and the players are doing a lot to help this situation."

"There are discussions between players and clubs, what kind of contribution they will make. It is not easy for anyone, and being called is not fair to me."

"Mistakes are being made and have been made by a lot of people and this is how we learn too. Now it's about making better decisions, good decisions, I think we all want to help the NHS, the communities, and I think it's important every single club does what they think is right.

"We are all good people, and I am sure we all want this to end as soon as possible. For me it is also about following government guidelines."

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney said the way they had unfolded in recent days was a "disgrace,quot; and the former England captain questioned Hancock's reasons for focusing on the players in a time of national crisis.

Sky Sports Expert Neville also believes that the Premier League and the soccer game itself have missed a great opportunity to set the tone during the coronavirus pandemic, and says the handling has been "a disaster."

Solskjaer recognizes the power that soccer can have over the country's optimism and people's mental health, and appreciates that, although soccer players tend to be role models in society, the true heroes are health workers in the country. front line.

"First of all, we are role models, sometimes we are heroes in football, right now we have to take a step back, the true heroes are the workers on the front line, I think everyone appreciates and admires what they are doing .

"Let's follow the guidelines, but soccer is very important for the mental health of many, and for communities and society.

"I've seen players make video calls, challenge each other, send messages and stick to those messages, being role models."

"Soccer is a great thing, so even a fun FIFA game, it's great that they can show that soccer players are normal people who are good at kicking a ball once in a while."