EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Oz Shares How You Can Help Health Professionals

Nothing but respect for our health professionals.
So it was not surprising when Dr. Oz shared with Daily pop co-host Justin Sylvester how the common citizen can give back to doctors, nurses and others who work tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. Sylvester's exclusive chat with Dr. Oz couldn't have come at a better time since today (Tuesday, April 7) is World Health Day.
"You know, just send love," declared the famous doctor. "I know it doesn't sound like much, but it means a lot. Just kind notes, send it to the hospital you're in, send a letter in the mail instead of just posting it on their website. Express your appreciation."
As Dr. Oz pointed out, recognizing these professionals will help give them "a little bit of gas in the engine." He is speaking metaphorically, of course. Also, Dr. Oz's show Star praised the ingenuity and ingenuity of medical professionals who fight this virus.
For example, Dr. Oz highlighted how hospitals in New York have doubled the size of hospitals and expanded intensive care units. "These people have discovered it, so they deserve applause," the 59-year-old doctor said. "And they often feel like anonymous heroes."
While the famous doctor only praised the doctors and nurses working right now, he reminded those who were watching to thank everyone from the helpers to the dumpsters. In fact, due to lack of supplies and currently no cure, Dr. Oz likened this pandemic to "a war,quot;.
"This is a time for battlefield commissions, it is a war! New York City is a war zone," said Dr. Oz. "What happens in wars? People show themselves who they really are. And there are many leaders who didn't know they were leaders, this is not just in healthcare. This is across the country in all areas of the lifetime,quot;.
To combat stress during this time, Dr. Oz encouraged viewers to find a way to be helpful, even if that's just donating blood.
Regarding what's to come in the future, the doctor noted that handshakes and hugs with strangers will probably no longer happen.
"Handshakes, they're gone. Hugs … that won't happen anymore. That's not good for me or you," Dr. Oz predicted. "Can we go back to the restaurants? Yes, but they won't be on top of each other in a restaurant. They'll probably be six feet away from the other table."
As for what Dr. Oz misses while distancing himself socially? He said he misses being in front of the audience for his television show.
