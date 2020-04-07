EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Oz Shares How You Can Help Health Professionals

Nothing but respect for our health professionals.

So it was not surprising when Dr. Oz shared with Daily pop co-host Justin Sylvester how the common citizen can give back to doctors, nurses and others who work tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. Sylvester's exclusive chat with Dr. Oz couldn't have come at a better time since today (Tuesday, April 7) is World Health Day.

"You know, just send love," declared the famous doctor. "I know it doesn't sound like much, but it means a lot. Just kind notes, send it to the hospital you're in, send a letter in the mail instead of just posting it on their website. Express your appreciation."

As Dr. Oz pointed out, recognizing these professionals will help give them "a little bit of gas in the engine." He is speaking metaphorically, of course. Also, Dr. Oz's show Star praised the ingenuity and ingenuity of medical professionals who fight this virus.

For example, Dr. Oz highlighted how hospitals in New York have doubled the size of hospitals and expanded intensive care units. "These people have discovered it, so they deserve applause," the 59-year-old doctor said. "And they often feel like anonymous heroes."