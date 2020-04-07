Ewen Murray: Canceling The Open was a wise R,amp;A decision | Golf News

"I applaud the Open announcement as I think it's sensible to look to next year," says Ewen Murray.







Shane Lowry was destined to defend the Claret Jug in Kent this July

I think we were all aware that the news from Royal and Ancient, the venue of our sport, would not be joyful and today came The Kingdom of Fife announcement that we will have to wait another year to play the 149th Open Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

For golf lovers and enthusiasts, it is a new blow for this 2020 season that is rapidly disappearing. The big picture, of course, is much more serious and infinitely more important.

I love Masters and within a few hours in a normal world, Sky Sports would organize the cameras, launch the studio and test the microphones in preparation for the first race of the year. The adrenaline would start to drip, the excitement increased, the anticipation was quickly heading north.

Tiger Woods was to defend his Masters title this April

Then that wonderful moment, the one we have eagerly awaited throughout the long winter. The azaleas, dogwoods, and splendor of these tall Georgia pines protect the pristine streets and lay the groundwork for Augusta National. The main season is underway with three in three months, but not in April.

Next month, the PGA Championship in San Francisco would be followed by the tough test of the United States Open in June at the legendary Winged Foot. However, they will no longer be in May and June of this year.

2020 reprogrammed golf calendar A joint statement from the governing bodies of golf confirmed new dates for the 2020 majors.

The R,amp;A will have spent many hours in the past few weeks trying to find a solution for this year's Championship. They would have tried to postpone it, studied possible dates later in the year. They would have left no stone unturned in their efforts to play and would have the 150th edition at the Home of Golf next year. In 2020, there will be no Open.

How we will miss the sturdy and charming Links of Royal St George & # 39; s and its fast streets. The iconic yellow marker, the roars that reverberate around the field and the special atmosphere that only The Open can provide.

Lowry claimed a six shot victory at The Open in 2019

It has not been confirmed yet, but the odds in a year without major are short, but I repeat, this is just golf. Soon after the news from St. Andrews, Augusta announced that they will try to play The Masters in the second week of November.

If the world is in a better place by then, it is possible, since the tournament has fewer than 100 players, while the other three majors have more than 150. The PGA and the US Open have not stopped playing later this year. .

When will professional golf return? A look at the earliest possible date for each of the professional golf courses that return to action.

I applaud the open announcement as I think it's sensible to look at next year and I'm not sure I see the point of possibly having three older ones. Some of you will think otherwise.

This beast the world is facing right now is terrifying. Riots are running and in goal terms, they are four up the curve. However, there are many smart people in the world and thousands of them are trying to find a way to recover and claim victory. We must have every confidence that they will.

1:35 Sky Sports News journalist Jamie Weir has the latest in the decision to cancel The Open amid the coronavirus crisis Sky Sports News journalist Jamie Weir has the latest in the decision to cancel The Open amid the coronavirus crisis

We can play our role by following the advice of health experts, scientists, and our government. I am like all of you, I miss the game and everything that surrounds it, but to win the challenge we are facing right now it has the highest prize of all.