Eva Marcille's murder is unstoppable in these juicy clips since she was three months pregnant with her son, Maverick

Eva Marcille shared some juicy flashback videos since she was three months pregnant with her son, Maverick. It looks bomb, and fans made sure to flood the comment section with all sorts of praise and love.

‘Only on a Monday morning #Drip 🌻3 months pregnant 🤰 with Maverick 🍑’ Eva captioned her post.

Many fans took these videos as Eva's revenge against NeNe Leakes after the latter launched a challenge for the RHOA ladies to show their bodies on camera.

Someone exclaimed: "Who looks so good that she is not pregnant?", And another follower said this: "This outfit is so silly." You look "girl like always,quot;.

Another fan said, "Girl, I'm watching your ANTM season on Hulu. Why were you so evil in the first episode,quot; lmao surprised me "?

Someone else posted this message: "So @evamarcille after you won the next America model, you really win everything Tyra said."

A commenter shadowed NeNe by asking Eva this question: ‘Why do you keep shading NeNe?!?! YOU know she can't do all of this without her filters! 😅 ’

Someone else said: @ @evamarcille is the damn truth and his murder is unstoppable! You're going girl, "and another follower posted this:" The cameraman needs to lift the camera so he can see all the beauty, not just the body. "

Another commenter posted: ‘That woman with a wide back and triple build will stop to fight you if you don't stop. "You know how it gets."

Apart from this, Eva seems to be in love with her look without makeup. She keeps posting all kinds of photos showing her fresh face and of course people praise her like there's no tomorrow.

You should see the last photo and video that he decided to share on his social media account.



