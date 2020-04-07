Emmanuelle Chriqui will play Lana Lang in the CW series – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Former The passage Emmanuelle Chriqui stars in a regular series alongside Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman and Lois, CW's direct drama about the iconic DC couple, from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV. Chriqui will play the popular DC character Lana Lang.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman and Lois It revolves around the world's most famous journalist of superheroes and comics, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Chriqui will play Lana Lang-Cushing, the Smallville Bank loan officer who stayed in Smallville when others left for something bigger and brighter. Lana reestablishes her friendship with her old friend, Clark Kent, during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

The role, which has gone through several iterations in various media adaptations, was played by Kristin Kreuk in Smallville

Former Flash Showrunner Helbing executive produces Superman & Lois with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns through Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was scheduled to film the pilot episode during the regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the remainder of its order of 13 episodes in the summer, will now go straight to series production after all pilot production was suspended during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chriqui recently starred opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in The passage, which aired for a season on Fox. His other television credits include Hulu. Closed eye, The Grinder by Fox, TNT Murder on the first, CBS ’ The mentalistFrom Crackle Cleaners, who was also an executive and showtime producer The Borgias. Her recent film credits include The Knight Before Christmas, Hospitality, Super Troopers 2 Y The steps, among others.