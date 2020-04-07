Ellison Barber joins NBC News and MSNBC as a correspondent – Deadline

Ellison Barber joins NBC News and MSNBC as a correspondent covering international and national breaking news, after working as a general assignment reporter for the Fox News Channel.

Barber, based in Washington, will move to New York when it is safe to do so. It will begin remote reporting to the network beginning April 15.

On Fox News, based in DC, Barber reported in the US. USA And in international hot spots, including a trip to Colombia last May to report on the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. He reported from the Simón Bolívar International Bridge when the shooting erupted, as the smuggling groups sought control of the illegal routes that Venezuelan refugees use to cross into Colombia. Barber spent days reporting from those routes and was one of the first American journalists to report from the UNHCR refugee center in Maicao, Colombia. He returned to the region in August last year as an integral part of the USNS Comfort, where Venezuelan refugees were treated.

Barber previously worked at WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. Among the stories he made was a five-part research series on lost savings bonds, in which he traveled to the states to return them to their rightful owners.

Barber will contribute to NBC News, MSNBC and the NBC News Now broadcast platform.