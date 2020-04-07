Ellen Pompeo's daughter suggests social distance from the 'annoyed' brother in a weird video

WENN

The star of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; She has uploaded adorable pictures of her 5-year-old daughter, Sienna, complaining about her 3-year-old brother, Eli, who follows her & # 39; testing & # 39 ;.

Ellen PompeoHer daughter is making waves on the Internet for her adorable ranting. On Sunday April 5, the "Grey's Anatomy"Star shared a rare video online of her 5-year-old daughter when the young woman suggested a social distancing practice to deal with her" upset "younger brother.

In the short clip uploaded to Instagram, Sienna May could be seen complaining about how 3-year-old Eli Christopher was still "testing" her. "[He] is very annoying, and it's just … he keeps testing me," he said at the beginning of the footage. Her statement prompted her famous mother to ask, "Who is still testing you?"

To the question, the second son of the 50-year-old actress and her husband Chris Ivery replied, "Eli. He keeps testing me." She also confided: "Even when I was 4 years old, he [he] kept testing me. Even now, I am 5 years old, he is still testing me. Every day, he tests me."

When asked what they should do about the problem, Sienna said directly, "We should separate." Her response apparently impressed her mother who replied, "That's a great idea, separate! That's a very good idea. I like that idea."

Ellen seemed to use Sienna's suggestion to remind people of the importance of practicing social distancing, as people around the world struggle with the global spread of the coronavirus. She captioned the adorable video, "Sienna May's Social Distance 101 #micdrop."

Sienna's video appeared just over two weeks after Ellen posted a thank you message to "nurses and doctors and all health workers." In the post, he explained, "Many of us have the privilege of quarantining and isolating ourselves and trying to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege."

"You all should be on the front lines of this thing and of what is certainly bad now, but it will definitely get worse in the next two weeks," he continued. "So this is just me and my family's thanks to all of you. We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses, doctors, and anyone who works in a hospital or healthcare industry, you Molas. "