Ellen DeGeneres returns to the TV show from the living room to support staff amid the coronavirus crisis

In the first program broadcast since COVID-19 closed the production of & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Finding Dory & # 39; He also greets emergency workers who put their health at risk during the pandemic.

Ellen Degeneres He returned to television on Monday, April 6 in an attempt to keep his staff employed during the coronavirus blockade.

The "Finding Dory"star organized the long run"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"from his living room, joking that all the other areas of his house were" full of toilet paper. "

He started the show with a few words of comfort and a special message for his television crew.

"I wanted to start doing my new show as soon as possible, because it really is for the people who are stuck at home, especially my staff and my team," said the 62-year-old star. "I love them, I miss them, and the best thing I can do to support them is to keep the show on the air."

"I always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break from whatever is going on out there that might be unpleasant. So if you feel bad, I want to lift you up. If you feel trapped, I want to free you. If you feel like you're going in the wrong direction, I want you to endorse that thing. I want to spread the light where there is shadow. I want to bring a glow where it is gloomy. I want to stick a candle where the sun does not shine. "

He also took the time to greet emergency workers, who put their health at risk during the pandemic by serving the public.

"Usually I go out and people applaud me, but today I am applauding them: nurses, doctors, hospital staff, first responders, supermarket employees, truckers, everyone who keeps us going," he said. "Thank you."