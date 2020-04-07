Ellen Degeneres compares being in quarantine with being in prison: it does not go well

Home stay request made in almost 80% of the US USA It is reaching people who are not used to being confined to their homes. Even celebrities living in houses the size of multiple soccer fields are going crazy.

The last star to make a dull statement about having to stay home is Ellen Degeneres.

The talk show host aired her show from the comfort of her community.

He began by thanking the frontline and essential workers.

"Today I am filming this in my living room because it has the best light and sound and all the other rooms in my house are full of toilet paper," he explained.

What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in real cells hoping for the best without soap and basic protections https://t.co/RBytt0Kl4B – Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 7, 2020

The comedian joked that the quarantine was giving him time to meet his wife.

Then he compared confinement to being in prison.

‘This is like being in jail. Mainly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay. "

Considering I was looking for laughs to elevate fans at this difficult time, some people didn't think much about it.

Others turned to social media to complain about the excess of celebrities who have access to things that the middle and lower classes don't regret about how boring it is to have to stay in their multi-million dollar homes, while much of the country is worried about having money. to buy food and pay bills.

To make matters worse, there are real people in prison who are dealing with the heartbreaking contagious element of the Coronavirus. Just yesterday, an inmate went live on social media to show that his cellmate who has the disease is having trouble breathing and is not receiving treatment.

After watching Ellen's show, one person tweeted, "What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in real cells hoping for the best without soap and basic protections."

Don't … buy / redecorate / sell like … several mansions a year? People are dying, I am afraid to leave my house every day, but I have to, but ok, go away from Ellen. Social isolation is bad, stressful and causes more depression and anxiety, but it is not prison. https://t.co/vrKeI0K05g – nathan thomas (@nathrthom) April 7, 2020

Another added: "Elena, your quarantine in your mansion in designer sweatshirts is nothing like prison."

While this person said, "Don't … buy / redecorate / sell like … several mansions a year? People are dying, I'm afraid to get out of my house every day, but I have to, but it's okay. Ellen Social isolation is bad, stressful and causes more depression and anxiety, but it is not prison. "

