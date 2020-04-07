Dog custody keeps ex-spouses in doghouse – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and his ex-wife (currently divorced) still have a lot of contact because they share two dogs that go between the houses.

Every time they talk / exchange dogs, it becomes a fight.

He still has a lot of anger towards her, and despite how much he says he's happier now, he can't seem to get over his own anger.

I'm starting to think that he enjoys all the fights and dramas. His goal seems to be to get revenge on her, not to move on.

I see an eternal future with him, but I don't know how to help him overcome all hostility.

– Worried

Dear Concerned: Your boyfriend is getting divorced (but not divorced yet). Because he still seems to be so grounded with his ex-wife, you should consider that it is too soon for him (and you) to be involved in a serious relationship. This is not because it is morally "wrong,quot; to date when you are not yet divorced, but because in this case, this not yet divorced man is still in an active relationship with his ex. He's still "biting the hook," in the sense that it's being triggered, and perhaps he's also looking for conflict.

Your hostility is your responsibility, and you need to want to give it up to find effective ways to release it. Compassionate professional counseling would help you.

The two could also look for ways to ease tension by exchanging custody of their animals (thank goodness they have no children). An obvious idea is to recruit a patient mutual friend to agree to be temporarily the animals' starting point, so that these two disputed humans never meet physically (although people can still find other ways to fight).

If the dogs are together and seem to do well in each home, another idea is to make the custody period longer (say one month in each house) to simply reduce the number of personal encounters these two humans have.

You should carefully analyze this dynamic and ask yourself if it really is good for you to be with someone who does not seem to have finished the emotional work of their marriage.

Dear Amy: How should I personally deal with a boss whose disorganization and unwillingness to organize more is causing me stress and discomfort?

My field of work requires a certain level of TOC when it comes to organization.

This task is a short-term job (two months), but I need to find a way to correct, overcome or accept the disorganization, to increase my quality of life and sanity at work.

– Annoyed by the chaos

Dear annoyed: Unless you have been expressly hired for the purpose of organizing the life and business of your boss, you must tolerate the current challenges that have been presented to you.

In short, do your job the best you can. Achieve the objective for which you were hired. No, you don't need to correct your boss's disorganization.

His work does not exist to serve him, in order to "increase the quality of his life,quot;. Your stress and discomfort are minor in this context.

To make you feel better about this situation, you will have to remind yourself, every day, that you are not there to fix the world. You are there to do a specific job.

It may be helpful for you to approach this challenge as if you have landed in your life to teach him something. What can you learn from this? It's one thing that you can't always control your environment, or the way other people move around the world. Another lesson is that you may need to specifically choose tasks and workplaces where your organizing skills will be a valuable asset, to lessen your own stress, and also to serve the organization.

Work during your two months, do high-quality work, achieve the goals you were hired for and move on to the next concert.

Dear Amy: His philosophy (expressed in "Hair Today, Tomorrow Gone,quot;) that female athletes should only be required to perform the same personal hygiene as male athletes, is highly flawed.

According to his theory, male athletes would have to wear sports bras and tampons / napkins, and female athletes would have to wear cups and sports supports.

THAT would be "equality,quot;, right?

– Bill

Dear Bill: No, that would be idiotic.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)