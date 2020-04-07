Home Local News Dog custody keeps ex-spouses in doghouse – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and his ex-wife (currently divorced) still have a lot of contact because they share two dogs that go between the houses.

Every time they talk / exchange dogs, it becomes a fight.

He still has a lot of anger towards her, and despite how much he says he's happier now, he can't seem to get over his own anger.

I'm starting to think that he enjoys all the fights and dramas. His goal seems to be to get revenge on her, not to move on.

I see an eternal future with him, but I don't know how to help him overcome all hostility.

– Worried

Dear Concerned: Your boyfriend is getting divorced (but not divorced yet). Because he still seems to be so grounded with his ex-wife, you should consider that it is too soon for him (and you) to be involved in a serious relationship. This is not because it is morally "wrong,quot; to date when you are not yet divorced, but because in this case, this not yet divorced man is still in an active relationship with his ex. He's still "biting the hook," in the sense that it's being triggered, and perhaps he's also looking for conflict.

Your hostility is your responsibility, and you need to want to give it up to find effective ways to release it. Compassionate professional counseling would help you.

The two could also look for ways to ease tension by exchanging custody of their animals (thank goodness they have no children). An obvious idea is to recruit a patient mutual friend to agree to be temporarily the animals' starting point, so that these two disputed humans never meet physically (although people can still find other ways to fight).

If the dogs are together and seem to do well in each home, another idea is to make the custody period longer (say one month in each house) to simply reduce the number of personal encounters these two humans have.

You should carefully analyze this dynamic and ask yourself if it really is good for you to be with someone who does not seem to have finished the emotional work of their marriage.

