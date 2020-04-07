Dodgers, iHeartMedia Launch Coronavirus Relief Campaign for Healthcare Workers, Vulnerable Residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the baseball season is postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Dodgers have found another way to give back to their community.

The Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation and iHeartMedia Los Angeles have announced that they will provide donations and financial support to vulnerable city residents and health workers during the crisis.

The association, which will also include companies like ARCO, California Pizza Kitchen, Dasani and Smart & Final, works to provide more than 100,000 meals and $ 100,000 in physical donations to health workers of homeless, food insecure, troubled people. financial and frontline.

Los Angeles Dodgers, @DodgersFdn and iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced today that they will provide critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts that will aim to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos. Visit https://t.co/q0weTOyJwY for more information. pic.twitter.com/KcESOWeFcH – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2020

According to the team, the initial grants will go to the Los Angeles Food Bank, My Friend’s Place and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

In the meantime, hygiene products, food, promotional items and clothing will be provided to Grab & Grab & of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Go Food Centers, Dream Center and Homeless Shelters in association with the Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department.

Health workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, and UCLA Health affiliated medical facilities will receive other donations.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers began raising funds through an online auction featuring autographed Dodger memorabilia, 2020 roster jerseys, and Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez jerseys worn in games the players homered in, according to the team. .

The campaign will continue throughout April with the support of radio stations iHeartMedia Los Angeles and Dodgers Radio AM 570 L.A.

Those interested in contributing immediately can do so by texting "Relief,quot; to 41623 or by visiting dodgers.com/relief.

