Doctors believe that coronavirus can attack the heart directly – BGR

Doctors believe that the new coronavirus could affect the heart directly in some patients with COVID-19.

The virus could be damaging the heart even in patients without heart disease.

In some cases, patients were transferred to the emergency room with a diagnosis of heart attack, but were infected with the coronavirus.

If you are taken to the emergency room after experiencing what you believed to be a heart attack, it turns out it could have been the new coronavirus. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, with the virus primarily targeting the lungs. That is why the most common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. But the longer this lasts, the more we learn about the virus.

Some patients may show early warning signs of COVID-19, such as loss of smell and / or taste. Others may come to the hospital with neurological warning signs. And doctors now think that some patients may be predisposed to heart damage after infection, which could be fatal.

With most medical conditions, it's the heart that gives up that ultimately kills you. The same is true for severe cases of COVID-19 that are out of control. People will focus on sepsis and serious breathing problems that cannot be corrected with ventilators and other treatments. But once the heart stops, recovery is unlikely. Not only because of the severity of the disease, but also for logistical reasons that may delay the response to patients who code.

However, an increasing number of doctors believe that not all COVID-19 patients will show signs of heart damage due to lung failure and inflammation. The virus can infect the heart muscle directly.

Data from China, Italy and the United States show that this is the case for a subset of patients. KHN explains that an initial study found heart damage in up to 1 in 5 patients, resulting in heart failure and even death. It happened in patients who showed no signs of respiratory distress, not just in critical cases.

Two studies from China also looked at heart problems in patients with COVID-19. The larger of the two looked at 416 hospitalized patients, concluding that 19% showed signs of heart damage and were more likely to die. 51% of people with heart damage died, compared to 4.5% of those who did not. Most worryingly, patients who did not have pre-existing heart conditions but developed heart damage during infection were more likely to die than patients with known heart disease but no heart damage due to COVID-19.

Cardiologists have not yet explained why some patients may be predisposed to developing heart damage, but are looking into the matter. "We have to assume, perhaps, that the virus affects the heart directly," said Dr. Ulrich Jorde. "But it is essential to find out." Jorde is the chief of heart failure, heart transplant, and mechanical circulatory support for the Montefiore Health System in New York City.

Exploring the heart condition of COVID-19 patients who show severe symptoms can be problematic for several reasons. First of all, these patients cannot undergo invasive procedures such as cardiac biopsies. Second, it is a risk to doctors in hospitals where personal protective equipment (PPE) is lacking. KHN reports that many hospitals do not even use electrocardiograms on isolated patients to avoid exposing additional staff to the virus.

These heart-related findings forced some emergency rooms to reconsider how they handle possible heart attacks. Current protocols include a rapid response that involves rushing the patient to catheterization labs to remove blockage of the blood vessels. But doctors have now discovered patients who experience heart attack symptoms due to COVID-19, not because their arteries are blocked.

"We're taking a step back from that now and thinking about taking patients to the emergency department so they can be briefly evaluated so we can determine: Is this a person who is really at high risk for COVID-19?" Columbia University Irving Medical Center Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sahil Parikh said KHN. "And is this manifestation of what we call heart attack really a heart attack?"

While COVID-19 primarily kills older people and patients with other ailments, we have seen many exceptions to these rules that cannot always be explained. Young children, teens, and young adults have died of COVID-19 in the past few weeks. It is unclear if their hearts were damaged by the virus.

Understanding how the virus attacks the heart is critical and could help doctors save more patients in the future. COVID-19 survivors will also need to monitor their heart condition and treat any potential heart problems that may be caused by COVID-19 infection.

Image Source: Dan Callister / Shutterstock