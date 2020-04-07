Doctor offers free educational software to help supplement children's learning during a pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – A lifelong educational advocate and former Jefferson Award winner saw the need to help parents supplement their children's online learning during the coronavirus pandemic with its specially designed teaching software.

Dr. Jeannine Herron, founder and director of Talking Fingers, is giving away her "Read, Write and Write,quot; software for free. Parents can log in to Herron's Talron Fingers website to access the program, which allows children to link speech sounds to letters, using their fingers to speak as they listen to and write hundreds of words, phrases, and sentences.

"We released it for the next six months for people to get a six-month subscription and use it at home," said Herron.

Kids love the colorful characters in the video game-like show, which even includes a virus that they must "outwit,quot; when learning. Herron wanted to release him because he was surprised to see how many families and students have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent days, Herron says several hundred users have accessed the free program, which is also available in nine different languages. She says she will continue to offer it for free even after the health crisis is over.

Right now, this is the time when you can see that you can outwit this virus or be more cunning and maybe it will show you that there is an optimistic approach to all of this, "Herron said.

Reading, writing and writing can be downloaded at the following link: Online edition of reading, writing and writing.