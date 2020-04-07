Disney's Bob Iger says some movies after Artemis Fowl can go to Disney + – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML17897ddc70a867b798de3cf92406380476%

Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told Barron there might be some movies later Artemis Fowl that jump straight to Disney + while the coronavirus pandemic keeps movie theaters closed.

"In terms of movies that go on after SagebrushThere may be a few more that we end up placing directly on Disney +, but for the most part many of the great Disney movies, we'll just wait for the slot machines. In some cases, we have already announced new ones, but later in the calendar, "Iger said in an interview with the publication.

Artemis Fowl It was meant to be released in theaters. He did not mention possible movies that could follow. However, it has long been rumored that New mutants, which was removed from the calendar when the coronavirus arrived, was going to Hulu.

Disney has delayed the releases of Black widow Y Mulan.

"In some cases, we have moved things to Disney + faster than we would have. Frozen 2 was one of them but Ahead It would be the greatest example. It was in theaters when this happened. We went through a pay-per-view period for a couple of weeks where people could buy and own it. And then we ended up putting it on Disney +. "

Iger also said that Disney is considering taking people's temperatures at the theme park, sort of like checking luggage, once the parks reopen.

We are studying very carefully what China has been trying to do in terms of its return to normalcy, "he said, and a big part of that is that," you can't get on a bus or a subway or train or enter in a high-rise building. … without taking your temperature. "

Like parks and other revenue stalls, he told Barron that Disney is lucky to have access to capital that will see him for an extended period. "Now when I say long, I don't necessarily mean forever. No one has that." He said the recently announced permits that started in the parks and will be cycling through other divisions are "necessary, not only in terms of cost reduction, but also of sending a signal." Others will obviously feel the impact, just as we seek to financially preserve the company's long-term health. ”