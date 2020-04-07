Discovery Launches New 'Biggest' Brand Of Its Free UK Channels – Deadline

Discovery today launched the "biggest" rebranding of its six free UK channels: Quest, Quest Red, Really, HGTV, Food Network and DMAX.

The new image shows Discovery's Dplay ad-supported streamer and was created by an in-house team at the company, based on a rebranding of Dplay Nordics by Red Bee Creative.

Rebecca Diver Phillips, Vice President of Brand Strategy for Discovery, said: “We are proud to present a new visual identity for our free channels. With dplay as the unifying brand, it allows viewers to browse our content across all platforms in a fluid and entertaining way. We are particularly glad that we were able to launch it right now, while our "heroes at home" are tuning into our channels to watch the shows they know and love. "

Discovery said its portfolio of free UK channels had a strong year in 2019, with five of the stations achieving a record audience. Discovery took control of Really, HGTV, and the Food Network last year as part of a deal with BBC Studios, in which they split supervision of the channel brands of British broadcaster UKTV.